Former Barbados PM, Caribbean statesman Owen Arthur dies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur has died at age 70. He led the nation for a record 14 years from 1994 to 2008 and was considered a champion of the Caribbean. The Barbadian government said he died Monday and it declared three days of mourning. Leaders across the Caribbean praised Arthur’s intellect and efforts to seek unity through a regional trade bloc known as Caricom. Arthur later became a professor at the University of the West Indies and chairman of the board of directors at regional airline LIAT.