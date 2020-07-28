Fowles breaks rebounding record but Storm beat Lynx 90-66

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-66 to spoil a record-breaking night by Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles went into the game needing seven rebounds to become the WNBA’s all-time leader.

She grabbed a missed 3-point shot by Stewart in the closing seconds of the first half to move past former teammate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson into first on the career rebounds list with 3,357.

Damiris Dantas led Minnesota with 18 points. Fowles finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.