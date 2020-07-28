 Skip to Content

GOP releases details of new coronavirus relief plan, ‘HEALS’ Act

(NBC News) -- A new coronavirus relief plan presented by Republicans Monday is facing scrutiny.

The "HEALS" Act would drop the unemployment bonus from $600 to $200 a week.

It provides $1,200 payments to Americans and billions for testing, schools, rental assistance and back-to-work grants.

There's also $6 billion to distribute a coronavirus vaccine, although all vaccine candidates are still in the testing phase and at least several months away from approval.

The bill also includes millions for non-coronavirus items, including a new FBI headquarters.  

