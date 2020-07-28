Minnesota GOP official resigns over masks, Nazis post

WABASHA, Minn. (AP) — A county Republican board member in southern Minnesota has resigned after posting on Facebook an image that compares the state’s mask mandate to Jewish people wearing a star in concentration camps.

The Wabasha County GOP initially said its Facebook page apparently had been hacked.

But Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said Tuesday that the picture was posted by a Wabasha County GOP board member, who has since resigned at the party’s request.

Carnahan apologized for “this disappointing post.”

The image showed a Nazi officer telling a prisoner of war to wear the Star of David during the Holocaust and comparing that to the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement imposed by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.