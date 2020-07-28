Lawmakers break down legislative progress in St. Paul

Minneapolis, Minn. (KTTC) -- So, how did the second special legislative session go in St. Paul? Tuesday evening, The Council of Minnesotans of African Heritage held an online debrief to answer that.

The one major piece of legislation that did pass is the police reform and accountability bill.

"This was a significant move compared to where we were. We have made a step forward to addressing the issue of policing in our communities," said Rep. Mohamud Noor, (DFL) Minneapolis.

The bill banned certain police tactics but also addressed stress management for officers.

"What that means is when you have good police officers coming into our communities, they're dealing with stress based on the job that they're in. That they can get the care [that they need]." Noor said

The lawmakers also talked about Gov. Tim Walz's pandemic response.

"We can't evaluate the governor by what's happening. We are fighting an enemy in which we can't see. We are in unprecedented times. There are so many things happening. And I think that he is doing the best he can. Could we do better? Yes. Could we do more? Absolutely," said Rep. Hodan Hassan, (DFL) Minneapolis.

"The work that he has done to monitor the evictions, providing support to small businesses, to creating more opportunities for the distance learning, which we will be hearing more on Thursday. His leadership has been phenomenal," added Noor.

Still unresolved, passage of the bonding bill, the legislation that lays out spending for public projects.

"We are hoping to come back in September notwithstanding some issues behind bonding sales and get this work done. We haven't completed our work," said Sen. Jeff Hayden, (DFL) Minneapolis.

Gov. Walz has not specifically said that he would call a third special session, but he was disappointed that more didn't get done during the second session.