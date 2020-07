BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles became the WNBA’s all-time rebounding leader passing former teammate Rebekkah Brunson. Fowles came into Minnesota’s game against Seattle on Tuesday night six rebounds behind Brunson, who is an assistant coach with the team now. Brunson finished her career with 3,356 boards and Fowles got the record-breaking rebound a few seconds before the half.