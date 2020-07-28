New Vikings DT Pierce, asthma sufferer, opts out of season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce has opted out of the 2020 season because of concern about the coronavirus. Pierce has asthma. He flew to Minnesota to meet with the team on Tuesday before making his final decision. Pierce signed a three-year contract that included $18 million in guaranteed money. He will receive a $350,000 stipend for the season because he’s considered a non-voluntary absence. His contract terms won’t kick in until 2021. Pierce is working out at home in Alabama with the hope of rejoining the Vikings in the spring.