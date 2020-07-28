Newly confirmed COVID cases slip in Minnesota; 4 new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say the number of newly confirmed coronavirus case slipped after several days of large case counts. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 480 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 52,281 since the pandemic began. Minnesota reported its largest one-day case count on Sunday with more than 860 cases.. The Star Tribune reports the drop in newly confirmed cases could be the result of a decrease in tests processed. About 9,000 diagnostic tests were reported Tuesday, down from nearly 13,600 reported on Monday. Health officials reported four additional deaths Tuesday, raising Minnesota’s total to 1,580.