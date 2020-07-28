Nissan expects second straight year of red ink amid outbreak

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan has reported a 285.6 billion yen ($2.7 billion) loss for April-June, as the Japanese automaker sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic and it struggled to recover from the loss of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn. Nissan racked up its first annual red ink in 11 years in the fiscal year ending in March. Yokohama-based Nissan said Tuesday it expects to stay in the red for a second year. It projected a 670 billion yen ($6.4 billion) loss for the fiscal year through March 2021. Nissan has announced plant closures and has promised a turnaround, focusing on the Chinese, U.S. and Japanese markets.