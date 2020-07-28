Barr, Park Police distance Trump from clearing of protesters

The head of U.S. Park Police is denying that his officers violently turned on protesters near the White House to clear the area for a photo event by President Donald Trump. But in testimony Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee, Gregory T. Monahan was unable to identify any immediate threat from the crowd that justified the use of force. Democrats are investigating the offensive on protesters at Lafayette Square on June 1 and examining whether Park Police acted to allow Trump to stage the photo opportunity. Attorney General William Barr, testifying at another House hearing, says the decision to rout protesters was independent of Trump’s photo event.