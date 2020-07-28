Officials: Virus outbreak hits Iowa boys detention center

ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have reported an outbreak of coronavirus at Iowa’s center for male juvenile offenders in Eldora. Television station KCCI reports that 12 students and five staff members at Eldora Boys State Training School have tested positive for the virus. The first case at the facility was reported last week. Officials say all students and staff at the facility are now being tested. The school holds about 70 youth from across the state. News of the outbreak comes as state health data released Tuesday showed seven more COVID-19 deaths and another 253 confirmed cases from the day before.