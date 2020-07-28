Picasso mural removed as Norway begins to tear down block

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A pair of concrete murals by Pablo Picasso have been removed from a government building in Oslo as the demolition of the complex that includes the edifice has begun. Some people considered the complex an architectural masterpiece, while others wanted to raze it because they considered it ugly. Some say the government is symbolically finishing the work of Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik because the complex once included the prime minister’s office, since demolished, where Breivik set off a bomb in 2011, killing eight people. He then killed 69 more in a shooting spree on Utoya island. The art works will be preserved and installed elsewhere. The estimated cost of the demolition is 59 million kroner ($6.4 million).