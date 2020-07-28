Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine tighten regional cooperation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine have announced a new platform for increasing cooperation on security, economy and political matters, as well as for fighting COVID-19. The countries’ foreign ministers on Tuesday launched the so-called Lublin Triangle during their meeting in the eastern Polish city of Lublin. In a joint declaration, they highlighted security threats and condemned Russia’s “aggression” in eastern Ukraine. The countries pledged to cooperate in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, with Poland’s foreign minister noting that closing national borders to prevent the spread of the virus may not be a good approach.