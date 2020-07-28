Rochester housing market remains competitive amid pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Is now the right time to sell your home or buy one for the first time? Even with a pandemic, it just might be. As it turns out, both sellers and buyers have advantages right now.

Realtors say this is definitely a sellers market due to a low inventory of homes for sale in the Rochester area.

But buyers do have the added benefit of historically low interest rates right now.

"If we didn't put another property on the market today, we'd be out of inventory in 1.9 months," said Chris Schmidt, a realtor with The Schmidt Group/REMAX Results.

That's how low the inventory of homes is in the Rochester area.

"It's definitely a great time to be a seller," said Robin Gwaltney, Team Lead with Gwaltney Group/REMAX Results.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, interest rates for mortgages have hit historic lows. Which is a huge advantage for first time home buyers and for owners wanting to upgrade to their dream homes.

"A lot of people are saying 'man I want to buy right now because I can have a cheaper house payment than I can paying rent and I'm actually building equity'," Gwaltney said. "If you think about it, it makes a lot of sense to move up right now because with the rates being so low, you have more buying power with your payments being less.

But a lot of other people also have more buying power, which means the market is now more competitive.

"Especially in the $200,000 price range, even above now we're still seeing a lot of the multiple offers, competitive offers, and a lot of above asking prices," Schmidt said.

"Rochester's market is very crazy," said first time home buyer Steve Ryen. "That being said, I was one of 11 offers within the house being on the market for less than a day."

Ryen had been casually looking at homes over the last year, but started looking more seriously three months ago.

"These being the lowest rates that we've seen, in my understanding pretty much ever," Ryen said. "So that was definitely an added little bonus to kind of push me over the edge for getting in the market."

With how low interest rates are right now, realtors say it might be worth check with your lender about refinancing your current home if you aren't in the market to sell or buy.