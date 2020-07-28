Rochester’s The Loop announces it is closing its doors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester restaurant and bar has announced it is closing due to financial hardship following the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Loop made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday morning. The restaurant said Monday was its last day open.

"Downtown was a vibrant place 8 years ago with lots of promising things going on. Today with the aftermath of a COVID shutdown and major construction downtown we just couldn’t continue the bleeding," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The restaurant group said at some point it may "venture to downtown Rochester again" but for the time being, the group will focus on Five West Kitchen + Bar and SMOAK BBQ.

"We want to say 'Thank You' from the bottom of our hearts to all the friends, family, and customers who made Loop Rochester such a special place," the restaurant said. "Our staff is amazing and we appreciate each and every one of you."