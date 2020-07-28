Seattle mayor says US agents have demobilized, left city

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she has received confirmation that U.S. agents sent to Seattle last week to protect federal buildings amid lingering unrest over the police killing of George Floyd have left the area. Durkan, Gov. Jay Inslee and other local leaders said in a joint news release Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit had demobilized. Durkan, Inslee and others had expressed concerns over the deployment of federal forces to Washington state without consulting or seeking consent from local officials. Protesters over the weekend remained near a Seattle police precinct and the police chief said she didn’t see any U.S. agents.