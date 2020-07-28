Space Camp in danger of closing permanently due to pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A popular educational program called “Space Camp” is in danger of closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, say Space Camp is struggling after being shut down for weeks and having only limited attendance since reopening. They’re launching a “Save Space Camp” fundraising drive to support the program. They say at least $1.5 million is needed. Nearly 1 million youths and adults have attended Space Camp since it opened in 1982. That includes a dozen people who went on to become astronauts or cosmonauts.