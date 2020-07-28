Stakes high as Depp’s libel case against UK tabloid closes

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard is wrapping up after three weeks of court hearings that dissected a toxic celebrity love affair. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing the publisher of The Sun and its executive editor at Britain’s High Court over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” He strongly denies being violent to Heard. Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, is due to make his closing arguments Tuesday. Then judge Andrew Nicol will retire to sift claim and counterclaim as he considers his verdict. He is expected to hand down his ruling in several weeks.