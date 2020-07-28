 Skip to Content

Trump administration to resume processing DACA renewals

1:09 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to remain and work in the U.S. for a year while it reviews a Supreme Court ruling and the underlying legality of the program. A White House official confirmed Tuesday that the administration will allow the applications as it reviews the underlying legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Renewals for the Obama-era program, which covers hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, had been halted as the Trump administration pushed to end the program. 

