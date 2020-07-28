Trump’s coronavirus retweets spark claims of censorship

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sharing of misinformation about the coronavirus and removal of the material by social media platforms have sparked claims of censorship by some doctors and others. The fight is over hydroxychloroquine, a drug long used to treat malaria that Trump has promoted as a coronavirus treatment even though scientific studies are at odds with his stance. But a group of doctors who believe the drug is an effective coronavirus treatment argued for its use at an event Monday in Washington. The doctors complained about censorship after Trump shared video of that event and the social media companies removed it.