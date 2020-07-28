Turkey to suspend research in waters disputed with Greece

ISTANBUL (AP) — A top Turkish official says Turkey will suspend research for oil and gas exploration in disputed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. The spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Erdogan told his aides to “put this on hold for some time.” The Greek government welcomed the decision. Last week, Turkey announced plans to dispatch research vessel Oruc Reis and two support ships to carry out operations through Aug. 2 in waters south of three Greek islands. The declaration angered Greece and prompted criticism by the United States, France and other European countries.