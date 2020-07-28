Turkish parliament to vote on controversial social media law

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish lawmakers are making their final speeches before voting on a bill that would give the government greater powers to regulate social media in what human rights groups and the opposition have decried as a violation of free expression online. The new legislation would require major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to keep representative offices in Turkey to deal with complaints against content on their platforms. Failure to remove content deemed offensive could result in steep fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make social media networks very slow for users. A vote is expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday.