UN report: North Korean officials abused repatriated women

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says scores of North Korean women who traveled abroad in a desperate search for work were abused by security officials after being sent back home. It says they faced beatings, detention in unsanitary conditions, undernourishment and invasive body searches. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights presented the findings in a new report that alleges “multiple and serious human rights violations by state security and police officials” in North Korea. It is based on 100 accounts from women who were detained in the secretive country from 2009 to 2019 after being forcibly returned home _ and who later fled.