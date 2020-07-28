Venice Film Festival unveils selections for September fete

The American frontier drama “The World to Come,” Gia Coppola’s “Mainstream,” and the Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby drama “Pieces of a Woman” are among the films set to premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September. Organizers said Tuesday that it will be the first major event of its kind since the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of large gatherings worldwide. Festival director Alberto Barbera acknowledged that as a result of the ongoing virus outbreak, the selections for the 77th edition, which launches Sept. 2, are more global and less packed with star-studded Hollywood features than in years past.