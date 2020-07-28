Virus exacts a heavy toll in Queens neighborhood of Corona

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of many in Corona, a Latino neighborhood in Queens that registered the highest overall case and death counts in New York City. Even though tropical music emerges from stores that recently reopened, the lingering effects of COVID-19 are noticeable: Lines for free food are filled with unemployed men and store shutters are down on businesses that have closed permanently. Many families too, are still mourning. It is pure coincidence that the neighborhood, where more than 440 people have died, shares its name with the coronavirus.