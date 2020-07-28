Volunteers came to the rescue as virus raged in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus cases surged in Kyrgyzstan after authorities lifted a tight lockdown in May, overwhelming the teetering health care system in the impoverished Central Asian nation of 6.5 million people. That’s when thousands of volunteers came to the rescue in the former Soviet republic. They worked as orderlies in busy hospitals, converted their cars into makeshift ambulances to transport the sick and found protective gear, drugs, supplies and equipment for medical workers. Hotels and restaurants in the capital, Bishkek, were converted into facilities for patients. Doctors and other experts interviewed by The Associated Press all credited activists for filling the gaps in the response to the outbreak.