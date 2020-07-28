Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The four women who say they were groped at a bar last year by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenges against him. The women filed a lawsuit in Marion County court earlier this month, claiming Hill committed battery against them and then defamed them with repeated claims that their allegations were false. They are also appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of a similar federal lawsuit. Those court actions come after Hill completed a 30-day law license suspension over the allegations and lost the Republican nomination for reelection. Hill’s lawyer says they will raise “all legal defenses.”