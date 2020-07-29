129 Vietnamese virus patients arrive back home from Africa

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A plane carrying 129 Vietnamese nationals diagnosed with COVID-19 from Equatorial Guinea has landed in their homeland, with the patients immediately transferred to a hospital for treatment, the government said. The patients, who were accompanied by a team of four doctors and nurses, were in stable condition after the 12-hour journey from Bata, the capital of the Central African country. The patients were taken to a hospital for treatment, along with 100 other passengers and the flight crew, who will have to quarantine for 14 days.