As crime surges on his watch, Trump warns of Biden’s America

President Donald Trump is painting a dystopian portrait of what Joe Biden’s America might look like, asserting crime and chaos would swallow communities should the former vice president win the White House in November. Left unmentioned by Trump is that a recent surge in violent crime recently endured in several big American cities has come under his watch. Nevertheless, with his rhetoric on crime, Trump is taking another run at motivating his conservative base while also making a pass at a small patch of undecided voters by posing the question: Whose America do you believe will be safer to live in?