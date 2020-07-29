Brazil’s Bolsonaro keeps mum at first event since recovery

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has attended his first public event since recovering from COVID-19. Brazil’s president is typically last to address ceremonies at the presidential palace, but Bolsonaro watched Wednesday’s event recognizing women who work in rural areas around Latin America. He left the room once it ended without speaking himself. He wore a mask throughout. The Brazilian leader has consistently downplayed COVID-19′s severity during the pandemic. On July 7, he told reporters he had tested positive for the disease and on Saturday announced he had tested negative