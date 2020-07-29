Divers pull Paralympic hopeful’s prosthetic from ocean floor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescue divers have pulled Paralympic hopeful DeWalt Mix’s prosthetic leg from the bottom of a Long Beach marina following several days of searching. Mix, who is training for Tokyo’s 2021 Paralympics, lost the leg Sunday as he was climbing back into a friend’s boat after paddle-boarding. Long Beach Fire Department divers looked for it until dark Sunday, spent all day searching Monday, then came up with it Tuesday after obtaining more details on exactly where it slipped off. A joyful Mix said Wednesday he’d given up hope of finding the leg and praised the divers for continuing to search.