Family of 9 slain Mexican-Americans sues Juarez drug cartel

Family members of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community who were killed in Mexico in November have filed a federal lawsuit against the Juarez drug cartel. They accuse the cartel of carrying out the attack in retribution for publicly criticizing and demonstrating against the cartel. A lawyer representing the family members said they initiated the lawsuit to show the Juarez cartel was responsible for the Nov. 4 slaughter and to seek damages. It’s not clear whether representatives of the cartel would appear in court to defend against the lawsuit.