Flooding, mudslides hit northern Japan after heavy rainfall

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy rain is pouring over northern Japan, flooding residential areas and prompting warnings of mudslides. Chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga says the Mogami River in Yamagata prefecture flooded four areas following an overnight downpour, leaving several towns inundated. Another river overflowed its banks in nearby Akita prefecture. Suga told reporters no deaths have been confirmed. But he warned people should evacuate from risky areas. A mudslide has isolated an area with more than 500 people. TV footage showed rescuers paddling rubber boats in residential areas, looking for stranded people, and groups of homes in a sprawling lake of muddy water. The bullet train temporarily stopped running, and some highways were blocked off.