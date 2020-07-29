Glenda Jackson film to launch PBS’ ‘Masterpiece’ anniversary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Acclaimed actress Glenda Jackson will launch the 50th season of PBS’ “Masterpiece” drama showcase next year. In the film “Elizabeth is Missing,” Jackson plays a woman in search of a vanished friend even as she copes with dementia. Based on the Emma Healey novel of the same name, “Elizabeth is Missing” will air Jan. 3 on PBS. The “Masterpiece” anniversary season also will include “All Creatures Great and Small,” based on the James Herriot books about his work as a veterinarian in 1930s England. It’s set for a January debut. A 1970s adaptation of Herriot’s work was a public TV hit.