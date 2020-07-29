Harvard professor faces tax charges tied to Chinese school

BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University professor already facing federal charges for allegedly lying about his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program now faces charges of failing to report income from a Chinese university to the IRS. Federal prosecutors in Boston say chemistry professor Charles Lieber was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts and two counts of making and subscribing a false income tax return. Lieber previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of lying to federal authorities. His attorney disputed the allegations, saying Lieber did not hide anything and did not get paid as prosecutors allege.