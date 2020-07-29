Israeli artist takes aim at Netanyahu with life-size statue

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Residents in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv have woken up to a jarring site: a massive installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoying a lavish meal all by himself at a sprawling 10-meter table in a mock re-enactment of the Last Supper. It is the latest twist in a summer of demonstrations against Netanyahu. Thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks, calling on Netanyahu to resign, angry over what they say is his bungled response to an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus and depicting him as a hedonist out of touch with the common people.