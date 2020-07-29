Judge allows El Salvador ex-defense minister house arrest

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A judge in El Salvador has ordered house arrest for a former defense minister who was arrested last week for his involvement in a pact with the country’s main gangs in 2012. Prosecutors accuse retired Gen. David Munguía Payes of the equivalent of criminal conspiracy, arbitrary acts and failure to comply with his duties for the gang truce that aimed to lower the country’s sky high murder rate under Presdient Mauricio Funes. Funes who fled to Nicaragua and received asylum there faces the same charges. The Funes administration allegedly made a pact with the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs to dramatically lower the country’s murder rate.