Mild and comfortable to start August

Temperatures will continue to be on the mild side as we move into August next week. We'll have a couple more days in the lower 80s this week before high temperatures drop into the middle and lower 70s next week!

High temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and upper 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Then we'll see a stretch of middle and lower 70s through the late portion of next week. Dew points are expected to drop into the middle 40s with dry/cool air moving in with northerly winds! It will not feel like late July / early August.

Rain chances will be scarce for the next 7 days. The only real threat for rain in the forecast is Saturday afternoon/evening and maybe an isolated stray shower early Sunday morning. Current model trends are suggesting rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch most areas Saturday evening. Meaning we won't be seeing a ton of rainfall accumulations in this 7-day forecast.

Enjoy the mild and comfortable conditions the next 7-10 days!

Nick