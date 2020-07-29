Minneapolis panel rejects proposal to remove police minimum

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis Charter Commission has rejected sending voters a referendum on eliminating a minimum staffing requirement in the city police department.

The 15-member commission voted 8-6 Wednesday against putting the proposal on the November ballot, with one member absent.

The proposal was an alternative to a more aggressive change in the city charter that would lead to dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

One commissioner said removing the 60-year-old provision in the charter that requires a minimum police force based on Minneapolis’ population would be a first step toward police reform.

But opponents argued some neighborhoods in Minneapolis are seeing a spike in crime and that the city needs a strong police force.