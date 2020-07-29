Moroccan journalist jailed for suspected security breaches

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Casablanca prosecutor’s office says a Moroccan journalist has been jailed on suspicions of undermining the security of the state and of rape. Omar Radi was questioned for a 10th time by judicial officials since June 24 then placed into custody at a Casablanca prison on Wednesday. He is being investigated for allegedly “receiving foreign funding” and “undermining the external security of the state.” The prosecutor’s office says the Radi also is being investigated for an alleged rape of a young woman. Amnesty International claimed last month that the Moroccan government used sophisticated telephone surveillance software to spy on Radi’s phone. The government denied the allegation and demanded proof from the human rights organization.