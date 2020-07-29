Pleasant sunshine dominates our weather

Warm and tranquil today

Aside from a couple of rounds of rain Tuesday, we've been enjoying a beautiful stretch of bright, quiet weather over the past few days and it looks like high pressure from the north will keep things tranquil and pleasant for us today. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout our Wednesday with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds from time to time and a gentle north breeze to keep humidity levels at a comfortable level. High temperatures will be seasonably warm with readings mainly in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Beautiful weather to round out July

High pressure will stick around through the end of the work week, virtually assuring of of now seeing another raindrop in the area until the beginning of August this weekend. We'll instead enjoy a continuation of this dry, comfortable weather pattern with high temperatures each day around 80 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 50s.