Pelosi orders masks for voting after Gohmert tests positive

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is requiring that masks be worn on the floor of the U.S. House. Her decision Wednesday was prompted by a Republican member of Congress who tested positive for the coronavirus. That member, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, often shunned wearing masks and was known to vote without one. Pelosi said failure to wear a mask on the House floor is a “serious breach of decorum” and that lawmakers could be removed from the chamber if they aren’t wearing one. Before Pelosi’s announcement, masks had only been required in hearing rooms. They still won’t be required in hallways or personal offices, which are often cramped.