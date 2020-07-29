State moves prisoner intake from St. Cloud due to COVID-19

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections is moving the state’s prisoner intake operations from the St. Cloud prison where the number of coronavirus cases has spiked. Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell says the intake function will move to the Lino Lakes prison north of the Twin Cities this week, and will remain there “for the foreseeable future” to allow the St. Cloud facility to stabilize its number of cases. The St. Cloud prison had 122 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, a big jump from just two cases in late June. Schnell says many of those tested didn’t have any symptoms.