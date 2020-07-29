Thousands in Bulgaria’s streets demanding government resign

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in cities across Bulgaria for a third consecutive week to demand the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor. In the biggest anti-government protests in seven years, those in power are being accused of maintaining links to the mafia, refusing to fight corruption and reform the judiciary and suppressing freedom of speech. Protesters blocked several key intersections in the capital during business hours Wednesday, bringing traffic almost to a standstill. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said everyone has the right to protest, but not to block roads.