Tropical storm may delay 1st SpaceX crew’s return to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Tropical weather barreling toward Florida could delay this weekend’s planned return of the first SpaceX crew. On Wednesday, SpaceX and NASA cleared the Dragon capsule to depart the International Space Station with astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and head home. Managers are targeting a Sunday splashdown. But rough tropical weather is expected to hit Florida right around then. NASA says the top priority is keeping the astronauts safe, and flight controllers will delay the crew’s return if necessary. It will be the first time astronauts end a space mission with a splashdown in 45 years.