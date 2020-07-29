Meghan fights to keep friends anonymous in newspaper lawsuit

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex have asked a judge to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public domain during her privacy-infringement lawsuit against a British newspaper. The female friends defended Meghan in anonymous interviews to People magazine last year. Meghan’s attorney says they are innocent parties who fear intrusion if their names come out. The newspaper argues that the public’s right to know means the friends should be identified. The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday at Britain’s High Court over five articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.