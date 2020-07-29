UPDATE: coronavirus case spike in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) -- "As of June 29th, Wabasha County only had 29 cases in the county so that would be since March, we had 29 cases," said Wabasha County Public Health Director Tammy Fiedler. "In July, we saw an increase of 41 cases, 18 of them had associated Plainview addresses."

Health officials say that contact tracing is being done by the state and that common themes for those infected include summer activities and social gatherings with minimum precautions and social distancing in place.

Another factor that officials have seen, is Minnesota residents crossing the river to Wisconsin.

"In many cases we have seen some crossing of cases because of some establishments that are more open in Wisconsin than they are in Minnesota," said County Commissioner Brian Buhmann.

Buffalo County Wisconsin Public Health Officer April Loeffler said that it's common for border counties to be in contact with each other talking about best strategies and communicating when it comes to contact tracing and those who've tested positive across the border.

Plainview businesses have had to make adjustments during the pandemic.

"We had a little hope for a couple contracts that were holding out in August," said Cabin Coffee and The Snack Shack Owner Charlene Balcome. "But the last couple weeks those have all cancelled, so we got creative and brought the mini-donut stand up to Cabin Coffee."

Balcome said her stand is something that offers the community some normalcy which is something to be excited about. Considering the recent case spike, she remains concerned about the long-term effects of the pandemic.

"What's going to happen to our economy? What's going to happen with our families in town here? What's going to happen to our schools? That worries me more than the immediate of having more cases in this community," said Balcome.