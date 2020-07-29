US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says federal officers who have been guarding the U.S. courthouse during violent protests in Portland will start leaving in the next 24 hours. But Trump administration officials says some agents would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city in case they’re needed. It wasn’t clear if the agreement announced Wednesday would reduce tensions on the streets of Portland, where nightly protests have persisted for more than two months. The deal also seemed likely to further muddle the situation by adding another law enforcement agency to the mix — Oregon State Police.