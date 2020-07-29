US hits Poland, others in Europe over Holocaust claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is criticizing a number of eastern and central European nations for failing to compensate Holocaust victims and their families as the numbers of survivors dwindles due to age. In a report issued Wednesday, the State Department called out Bosnia, Belarus, Ukraine and particularly Poland for not having acted on restitution claims. The report cited “bureaucratic inertia” for much of the problem that has persisted for decades. The return of, or compensation for, real property seized during the Nazi occupation as well as during postwar communist rule is a particular point of concern.