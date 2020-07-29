Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged two Madison women accused of beating a Wisconsin state senator during a protest over police racism with battery. Online court records show charges were filed Wednesday against 33-year-old Kerida O’Reilly and 26-year-old Samantha Hamer. Each is charged with one felony count of being a party to substantial battery. Investigators believe the women attacked Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter during a protest outside the state Capitol on June 23. Both were scheduled to make initial appearances in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.